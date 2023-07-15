PM Modi leaves for India after 'productive' visit to UAE

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his day-long "productive" visit to the UAE during which he held bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

"Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality, Modi said on Twitter.

The two leaders agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies, link the Fast payment systems of India and the UAE and open IIT-Delhi campus in the Gulf country.

The Prime Minister departed for India after a banquet hosted in his honour by the UAE President.

A visit defined by transformative outcomes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up a successful visit to UAE, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.