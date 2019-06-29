App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi leaves for home after G20 Summit in Japan

During his stay in Osaka, PM Modi took part in a series of summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 29 left for home after concluding his three-day visit to Japan where he attended the G20 Summit and met with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump. During his stay in Osaka, Modi took part in a series of summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings.

This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which was held on June 28-29.

He arrived here on Thursday and met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and held wide ranging talks on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management and announced that the Indian President will participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in October.

On June 28, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping

On June 29, the Prime Minister met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the two countries set an ambitious USD 50 billion target for bilateral trade by 2025.

Modi also invited the G20 countries to join a global coalition on disaster resilience, saying disasters require quick and effective remedial measures as they invariably affect the poor the most.


First Published on Jun 29, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #G20 summit #India #world

