PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects in Karnataka

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll bound Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show.

The trip also gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in the state, due by May and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, several Ministers from the state cabinet, legislators and officials were present at the event.

Aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, Modi in Kodekal laid the foundation stone for Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission. Also a water treatment plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme.

The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.