Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi lays foundation of several irrigation projects in Jharkhand

Taking a dig at previous governments, Modi said they were least bothered about farmers' welfare in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January laid the foundation of several irrigation projects in Jharkhand, including Rs 2,391.36 crore Mandal dam, that will provide irrigation to 19,604-hectare area in Palamu and Garhwa districts.

Modi, prior to addressing a public rally, also handed over keys of houses to five beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Mandal dam, work on which began in 1972, but was stalled since 1993, will be built on the North Koel river in Barwadih block of Latehar district.

Taking a dig at previous governments, Modi said they were least bothered about farmers' welfare in Jharkhand, and the delay in completing the Mandal dam project was proof of that.
