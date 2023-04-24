 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi launches various development projects on National Panchayati Raj Day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

The PM launched the projects virtually at an event held in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and also flagged-off three trains.

On the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched various projects, including the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for procurement of goods and services at the panchayat level and redevelopment of Gwalior railway station.

The e-GramSwaraj-GeM (government e-marketplace) integration aims at enabling panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM leveraging the e-GramSwaraj platform.

Modi also performed the virtual 'Griha Pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function held at the SAF ground in Rewa.