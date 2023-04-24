PM Modi launches various development projects on National Panchayati Raj Day

On the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched various projects, including the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for procurement of goods and services at the panchayat level and redevelopment of Gwalior railway station.

The PM launched the projects virtually at an event held in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and also flagged-off three trains.

The e-GramSwaraj-GeM (government e-marketplace) integration aims at enabling panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM leveraging the e-GramSwaraj platform.

Modi also performed the virtual 'Griha Pravesh' (ceremony performed when entering one's new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function held at the SAF ground in Rewa.

He also inaugurated various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

These projects will benefit 9.48 lakh families of 4,036 villages, as per a release.

On the occasion, Modi handed over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA (aimed at establishing clear ownership of property in rural areas) property cards to beneficiaries. With the handing over of these cards, about 1.25 crore property cards will be distributed under the Swamitva Yojana in the country.

The PM also launched the 'Joint Steps towards Development' campaign with the aim of increasing people's participation in ensuring full benefits of government schemes.

He laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various railway projects worth about Rs 2,300 crore.

These include doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion and electrification projects along with 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM also laid the foundation of the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag-off three trains, including the Rewa-Itwari and Chhindwara-Nainpur-Chhindwara trains.

