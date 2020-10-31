172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-launches-seaplane-service-in-from-statue-of-unity-to-ahmedabad-6044791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi launches seaplane service in from Statue of Unity to Ahmedabad

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near here.

Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

