PM Modi launches railway projects, methanol plant; says connectivity definition has been changed

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

The new railway projects rolled out by the PM are Digaru-Lumding and Gauripur-Abhayapuri sections, while doubling of tracks between New Bongaigaon and Dhup Dhara was also inaugurated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during foundation stone laying of various projects, in Guwahati, on April 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening concluded his tour of Assam by rolling out a series of railway projects across the Northeast, besides commissioning a methanol plant and laying the foundation stone for a bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

PM Modi claimed that in the last nine years since his government came to power, the definition of connectivity had been changed bringing the northeast nearer to the rest of the country.

The prime minister also witnessed a mega-Bihu dance performance - which has made it to the Guinness World Records - where more than 11,000 dancers and drummers performed at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here.

"In the last nine years, we have changed the old definition of connectivity. It's now four dimensional -- physical, digital, social and cultural connectivity," he said.