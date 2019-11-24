App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi launches Fit India School grading system

The level of ranking will depend on how much importance the school gives to inculcating fitness among its students and teachers, besides facilities available for fitness activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Fit India School grading system in schools across the country. The Fit India School rankings have been divided into three categories -- The Fit India Schools, which is the first level of ranking, Fit India School (3 star) and Fit India School (5 star).

In his popular radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Modi said, "In the Fit India Movement, schedules have been drawn for ranking schools in accordance with fitness. The schools that achieve this ranking will also be able to use the Fit India logo and flag."

Explaining the ranking system, the Prime Minister said, "Schools can declare themselves as fit by visiting the Fit India portal. Fit India three star and Fit India five star ratings will also be given.

"I appeal that all schools should enroll in the Fit India ranking system and Fit India should become innate to our temperament. That it become a mass movement and bring awareness is what we must strive for," Modi added.

First Published on Nov 24, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

