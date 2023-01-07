 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi launches Aspirational Block Programme, asks chief secretaries to end 'mindless compliances'

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

At a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for overregulation and mindless restrictions, PM Modi tweeted

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched the Aspirational Block Programme on the lines of a similar exercise aimed at developing backward districts and asserted that India is focussing on the four pillars of infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusion to be a developed country.

Chairing the second national conference on chief secretaries from states on its third and last day, Modi said the entire world is looking to India to bring stability to the global supply chain and asked them to take steps for making the MSME sector ''global champions'' and a part of the global value chain.

He said the country can take full advantage of this only if states take lead by maintaining focus on quality and making decisions with an ''India-first'' approach, according to a statement.

The prime minister also called upon the chief secretaries to focus on ending ''mindless compliances'' and outdated laws and rules.

At a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for overregulation and mindless restrictions, he tweeted. Modi said the states should focus on pro-development governance, ease of doing business, ease of living and provision of robust infrastructure.

''We should move towards self-certification, deemed approvals and standardisation of forms,'' he said, according to a statement.