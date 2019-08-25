App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi launches $4.2 million redevelopment project of Hindu temple in Bahrain

Modi arrived on August 24, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 launched the $4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year.

The $4.2 million redevelopment project will be on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet and the new four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet will have an overall height of 30 meters.

Close
Modi arrived on August 24, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.

First Published on Aug 25, 2019 11:23 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #world

