March 12, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates: PM Modi to flag off 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi today

Events held today will mark the beginning of the celebrations which will go on every week for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates: India is set to begin mega celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to mark the day. Events held today will mark the beginning
of the celebrations which will go on every week for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has also identified 16 sites at which programmes will be held across the country. The first of the 16 events will begin at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi which will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and five Union Ministers, including Railway's Piyush Goyal, Tribal Affairs' Renuka Singh Saruta. The other 15 ASI sites where the celebrations will begin include the Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswari Temple in Aizawl, Aga Khan Palace Building in Mumbai and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
  • March 12, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | Evening of patriotic songs to mark Delhi govt's series of events under 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

    The Delhi government will roll out its 75-week-long series of programmes 'India@75' by hosting an evening of patriotic songs at Connaught Place's Central Park today. Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said the government has decided to organise a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address people at the Central Park programme. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address 'Freedom@75' program of the Delhi govt. The program will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday, March 12 at 6 PM, and will commence 75 weeks of celebrations to mark India's 75th year of independence," the chief minister's office tweeted.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Cycle rally organized to kickstart celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence## Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | Cycle rally organized to kickstart celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence in Amritsar

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Today’s Amrit Mahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Bapu & our great freedom fighters.

  • March 12, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | India at 75: PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ activities today, here is what to expect

    The ‘Mahotsav’ is a series of events that the Centre will be organising to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the programme will be celebrated as a “Jan-Utsav (people’s festival) in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari (people’s participation)”. The planning of these events is being handled by the National Implementation Committee, which is headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

    Here’s what to expect from the event:

    PM Modi will flag off the ‘Padyatra (Freedom March)’ from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, besides inaugurating other curtain raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ programme. Click here to read more..

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | The government has formed a 259-member national committee, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to plan and implement the programmes for the 75th year of India's Independence. The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, A R Rahman, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader L K Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

     Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | Mega celebrations to begin at 16 ASI monuments

    The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has identified 16 sites at which programmes will be held across the country. The first of the 16 events will begin at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi which will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and five Union Ministers, including Railway's Piyush Goyal, Tribal Affairs' Renuka Singh Saruta.

    Other ministers who will be in attendance include Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minority Affairs, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank', Hon'ble Minister of Education.

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to mark the day. Events held today will mark the beginning of the celebrations which will go on every week for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

  • March 12, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Good Morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to mark the day.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the same

