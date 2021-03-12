Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates: PM Modi to flag off 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi today

March 12, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

of the celebrations which will go on every week for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has also identified 16 sites at which programmes will be held across the country. The first of the 16 events will begin at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi which will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and five Union Ministers, including Railway's Piyush Goyal, Tribal Affairs' Renuka Singh Saruta. The other 15 ASI sites where the celebrations will begin include the Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswari Temple in Aizawl, Aga Khan Palace Building in Mumbai and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:

India is set to begin mega celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to mark the day. Events held today will mark the beginning