Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates: PM Modi to flag off 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi today

Amrut Mahotsav LIVE Updates | Evening of patriotic songs to mark Delhi govt's series of events under 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'
The Delhi government will roll out its 75-week-long series of programmes 'India@75' by hosting an evening of patriotic songs at Connaught Place's Central Park today. Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said the government has decided to organise a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from March 12, 2021, to August 15, 2022.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address people at the Central Park programme. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address 'Freedom@75' program of the Delhi govt. The program will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday, March 12 at 6 PM, and will commence 75 weeks of celebrations to mark India's 75th year of independence," the chief minister's office tweeted.