    PM Modi lauds Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's in Cabinet meet

    In light of reports that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh may step down from their positions on the Union Council of Ministers, it is understood that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their contributions to the nation and the people on Wednesday during the Cabinet meeting.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have lauded Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting amid indications that the two will quit the Union Council of Ministers. With their term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday, Modi's appreciation of their work is being seen as an indication that it was their last Cabinet meeting.

    Sources said both ministers will tender their resignation to the prime minister on Wednesday. Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters here. Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD (U) quota.

     
    Tags: #Cabinet meet #India #Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi #PM Modi #Ram Chandra Prasad Singh
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 03:07 pm
