MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi lauds Goa as 1st dose of Covid vaccine administered to entire eligible population in state

"Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PTI
September 10, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Goa's "great effort" as the first dose of Covid vaccine had been administered to the entire eligible population in the state.

Tagging a tweet by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulating doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for administering the first dose of Covid vaccines to 100 per cent eligible population in the state, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators."

Sawant thanked the people of Goa for their support in making the vaccination drive a huge success.

"On behalf of people of Goa, I thank the Union government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for providing free vaccination to all persons above 18, and a seamless supply of doses to fight this pandemic," the Goa chief minister said in another tweet.

"We shall continue to march ahead with same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Goa #Narendra Modi #Pramod Sawant #vaccination #vaccine
first published: Sep 10, 2021 08:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.