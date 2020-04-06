App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, King of Bahrain discuss coronavirus crisis

Modi expressed his appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King of Bahrain  Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday discussed the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on logistics chains and financial markets. During their telephonic conversation, the King assured the prime minister of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain, an official statement said.

"The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets," it said.

Modi expressed his appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.

Close

The leaders agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

The prime minister conveyed to the King that India regards Bahrain as an important part of its extended neighbourhood.

He also recalled his visit to the country last year, the statement said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #Bahrain #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.