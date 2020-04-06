PM Modi, King of Bahrain discuss coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday discussed the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on logistics chains and financial markets. During their telephonic conversation, the King assured the prime minister of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain, an official statement said.

"The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences, including on logistics chains and financial markets," it said.

Modi expressed his appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.

The leaders agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

The prime minister conveyed to the King that India regards Bahrain as an important part of its extended neighbourhood.

He also recalled his visit to the country last year, the statement said.