PM Modi joins Education Ministry session, interacts with CBSE students regarding cancelled board exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3, joined a session with CBSE students that had been organised by the Education Ministry.

He also interacted with the parents of students enrolled in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education during the meeting and discussed their issues and concerns with regards to the cancelled Class 12th CBSE board exams 2021.

Meanwhile, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi has assured CBSE class 12 students that they will get their results before admission to colleges begin.

He was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “We are making sure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results. Want to assure students that they will have their results before admissions to higher universities begin.”

However, the evaluation process for CBSE 12th class students is still being worked out and may take up to two weeks before it is finalised, Tripati said on June 3.

On June 2, the Prime Minister announced that the CBSE class 12 board examinations 2021 stand cancelled. PM Modi had said: "Students, parents, and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation."