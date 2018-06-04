App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 07:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Jim Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership

Mattis met the prime minister on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 17th Asia Security Summit -- also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue -- in Singapore on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and the United States have pledged to continue their strong bilateral strategic partnership, the Pentagon said after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

"The two discussed the importance of the US-India relationship, and the role of both nations in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles, and to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," defence spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said here yesterday.

The two leaders "pledged to continue the strong US-India strategic partnership and affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Davis said in a readout of the meeting.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 07:45 am

