App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi is workaholic, Rahul Gandhi loves holidays: Amit Shah

Alleging that Gandhi is in love with the terrorists, he asserted that under Prime Minister Modi, their every 'goli' (bullet) will be retaliated with a 'gola' (mortar shell).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Narendra Modi has been working 18 hours a day for around two decades without taking a leave, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi dashes off to undisclosed foreign destinations at the slightest discomfort, BJP president Amit Shah claimed here on Tuesday.

Alleging that Gandhi is in love with the terrorists, he asserted that under Prime Minister Modi, their every 'goli' (bullet) will be retaliated with a 'gola' (mortar shell).

"I have known Modi for a long time. For the past 20 years he has not taken a leave. He works 18 hours a day for the people," Shah told an election rally at Masaurhi that falls under Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 till 2014, the year he became the prime minister.

related news

"We also have Rahul Baba. Whenever the mercury rises a bit, he runs away to some country of his choice, often leaving even his mother wondering where his son is," Shah claimed.

He flayed Gandhi for promising abolition of the sedition law and abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in the Congress' poll manifesto. The Article grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

Shah said, "Rahul baba, you are free to croon Ilu Ilu with the terrorists. But under Narendra Modi, every goli fired by them will be retaliated with a gola."

"Ilu" is an acronym for "I Love You" popularized by a Bollywood song in the 1990s.

"The world has started looking at India differently ever since we taught Pakistan sponsored terrorists a lesson by the surgical strike and, recently, the Balakot air strike. We are now considered as being in the same league with the US and Israel," the BJP president claimed.

Urging the people to support BJP nominee Ram Kripal Yadav in the May 19 poll, Shah said, "On the one hand you have the leadership of Narendra Modi who is committed to national security and working tirelessly to improve the lives of ordinary Indians. On the other hand, you have an alliance whose members are interested only in their dynasties."

Shah also remembered Sanjay Kumar Sinha, one of the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in terror attack at Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14. He was a resident of Masaurhi.

"Please remember that it was Modi who ensured that Sinha's sacrifice did not go in vain and made the perpetrators of the dastardly attack pay the price. The vote that you will cast in favour of Ram Kripal Yadav, will help Modi," he said.

Comprising mostly rural areas of Patna district, Pataliputra is currently represented by Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav whose re-election bid is being challenged by Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti.

Formed after the 2008 delimitation, the seat has become a prestige issue for the family of the jailed RJD supremo, who had himself lost it to JD(U)'s Ranjan Yadav in 2009 followed by Bharti's defeat at the hands of Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014.

Both Ram Kripal Yadav who joined the BJP ahead of the last general elections, and Ranjan Yadav had previously been close aides of Lalu Prasad.
First Published on May 7, 2019 10:53 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's story came full circle at the MET gal ...

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heading to Lake Como to hunt for a we ...

Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji open up on the rapport they share with t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians make it to the finals, CSK to get ...

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's ‘embarrassing drunk moment’ is o ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Bharat costume designer shares some preciou ...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan reveals she is working extra before ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s first look as an Anti-Terrorism Squad o ...

The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu has THIS message for Archana ...

WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Constructed Innings Brilliant: Gavaskar

IPL 2019 | Impressive Chahar's Powerplay Overs Crucial for CSK to Stay ...

Mortaza, Iqbal Star as Bangladesh Down West Indies By Eight Wickets

Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta 3 Gets Dark Mode, Focus Mode, 5G Suppo ...

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Follow Horses for Courses Tactic: Jayant Yadav

IPL 2019 | We Had Plans in Place for Dhoni’s Attack at the End: Rohi ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launched; Price, Specifications and M ...

IPL 2019 | Rather Than Over The Wicket, We Need to Go Round The Wicket ...

Nobody Has Courage to Make Movie on Prophet Mohammed, Says Giriraj Sin ...

US could reverse decision of withdrawing GSP benefits to India if situ ...

MK Stalin cancelling his meeting with K Chandrashekhar Rao is a decisi ...

Human error is the reason behind some faulty EVMs, says former CEC TS ...

Japan's Softbank earmarks $20 billion for India from its $100 billion ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Congress MP moves Supreme Court against Modi for Raji ...

Oil falls near 2 percent as US-China trade war intensifies

Gold falls on muted demand from jewellers despite Akshaya Tritiya

With earnings rebound in sight, analysts give thumbs up to ICICI Bank ...

Will gold sales surge in 2019? Here's what experts have to say

In Lok Sabha election 2019, some shades of 1977, but sorry position of ...

Akshaya Tritiya gets off to a good start after three bad years; gold c ...

Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombers, with alleged Islamic State links, h ...

Avengers: Endgame is the only other Marvel film, apart from Black Pant ...

Sri Lanka still faces Islamic State threat, says Ranil Wickremesinghe; ...

David Ferrer managed to make a name for himself in era of superstars a ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, little ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.