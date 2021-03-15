PM Modi is incompetent and cannot run the country, says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi

Taking a pot-shot at the Opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "incompetent" and accused him of running the country in an autocratic manner.

Banerjee who is addressing a rally in Purulia district ahead of the West Bengal election said, "No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as ours. The Prime Minister is incompetent, cannot run the country," reported India Today.

"People from the civil society who raise voice against the government are silenced...political parties are being silenced. I will continue to fight against such practices...BJP hatao desh bachao," Banerjee added.

Banerjee's comments comes nearly four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march.

Banerjee had alleged that the incident was a "deep rooted conspiracy". The Election Commission, however, ruled out an 'attack'. The ECI said this after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government and concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to a lapse on part of her security in charge, sources in the poll body said.

Election to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.