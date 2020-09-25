PM Modi is also my son, says 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh' Bilkis Bano

Bilkis Bano, who became the face of a women-led anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and was included by the TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inclusion in the list and said he, too, is her son.

"I have read only the Quran Sharif, and I have never been to school but today I feel excited and happy. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list. He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness," the 82-year-old said, according to reports.

Apart from Bilkis and PM Modi, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and biologist Ravindra Gupta have also been included in the list.

Bilkis, along with her two friends Asma Khatoon (90) and Sarwari (75), was at the protest site every day, braving a chilly winter in December 2019, the coldest in over a century. The trio was hailed as "Dadis of Shaheen Bagh" on social media.

The Shaheen Bagh protest demanding that the government withdraw the law went on for over a hundred days. It ended in March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of the disease.