App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi is afraid that time has come for him to go: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a convention of the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) department, Gandhi said the prime minister has realised that the Congress will now give justice to the poor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said his expression during his address to the nation betrayed his anxiety that "his time to go has come".

Addressing a convention of the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) department, Gandhi said the prime minister has realised that the Congress will now give justice to the poor.

His reference was to the newly-announced NYAY (minimum income guarantee scheme) whereby the party promises to give Rs 72,000 per year to five crore poor families in the country to bring them out of poverty.

The Congress president also assured the OBC community that they would see many more MPs and MLAs from among them as the Congress had earlier given two OBC chief ministers to the country.

related news

"He (PM) made the country wait for 45 minutes for his announcement, did you look at his face? He has realised that the Congress will now give justice...Modi is now afraid that his time to go has come," he told the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, ahead of the April-May parliamentary election.

In an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media, Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said he had lied about giving Rs 15 lakh to people in the run-up to the 2014 election, but the Congress would give Rs 72,000 as part of the proposed income guarantee scheme.

"We won't be able to give Rs 15 lakh, but we won't lie. We will give Rs 3.60 lakh crore in the bank accounts of the poor," he said.

"What we say, we do. I am guaranteeing your community (OBCs) that in the coming days, the Congress will give you space. Today you see two OBC CMs, you will see much more OBC MPs, MLAs," he said.

"We have written in our manifesto that any youth, be it from any category, doesn't need any permission for the first three years for starting a business...We want make in India, not made by Ambani...we want make in India, not made by Ambani in France," he said.

Gandhi has been alleging that businessman Anil Ambani has benefitted from the Rafale deal with French defence firm Dassault, an allegation denied by the industrialist and the government.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells 10 Million Copies

China Reacts Guardedly to India's ASAT Missile Test, Hopes Nations Wil ...

Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest F ...

Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think ...

Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles Making Video of Daughter Shweta Bach ...

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to It ...

Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme Will Not Replace Existing Subsidies, S ...

You Can be Iron Man in This Upcoming Virtual Reality Game: Watch Video

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Printing Business Sees Surge as Poll Fever G ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.