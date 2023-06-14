Buzz before PM Modi's US visit: Trip aims to strengthen cooperation between the two democracies

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister’s official state visit to the United States, scheduled for the coming week, aims to build and institutionalise cooperation between the two largest democracies of the world, stated a top American diplomat of Indian Origin.

The Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma said this visit has arrived at a “perfect time”.

“There are a lot of reasons why this visit makes so much sense right now because it’s about building in and institutionalising our cooperation for those next two decades, for those next 10 years or so. This is exactly what the president wanted to do. It’s why he has prioritised this," said Verma.

Furthermore, the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondi who was in India earlier this year stated on June 14 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit “will be an opportunity to elevate our focus to commercial and strategic technology partnerships, including defence, sending medical supply chain, clean energy and space.” This statement was a part of the video screened at the annual India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council, reported IANS.

On the same day, US National Security Advisor (NSA), Jake Sullivan mentioned that US President Joe Biden is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi will be flying to the US for a state visit from June 21 to June 24 at President Joe Biden’s invitation. Besides a state dinner, he will also be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time in his tenure as the Prime Minister of India.