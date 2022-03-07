English
    PM Modi interacts with Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana beneficiaries

    Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana beneficiaries and took feedback from them.

    PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at cheaper prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.

    'Jan Aushadhi Week' is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

    In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

    In line with the prime minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8,600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, according to the PMO.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 7, 2022
