PM Modi interacts with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh through video-conferencing.

Interacting with Dr Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, Modi said 10 per cent of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to achieve the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people above 18 years.