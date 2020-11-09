PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure via video conferencing.



वाराणसी की विकास यात्रा में कल एक महत्वपूर्ण अध्याय जुड़ने वाला है। सुबह 10.30 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से कई परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास करूंगा। इनमें कृषि एवं पर्यटन के साथ बुनियादी सुविधाओं से जुड़े अन्य प्रोजेक्ट भी शामिल हैं। https://t.co/NNGSpr7ObU

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi that "An important chapter in the development journey of Varanasi will be added tomorrow. I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects through video conferencing at 10.30 am. These include those related to agriculture, tourism as well as other infrastructure projects".

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement the "The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore". During this event PM Narendra Modi also talked to the beneficiaries of these projects, the statement by the PMO said.

The projects inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 'Gau Ashray Kendras'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

Foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with redevelopment of park in Beniya Bagh, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places also done.