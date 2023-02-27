 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The well-equipped airport is situated on 666.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal.

Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.