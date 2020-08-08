172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-inaugurates-rashtriya-swachhata-kendra-5665501.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

We all are a part of a campaign now — 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho', the prime minister said in his address.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Modi on August 8 inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra located at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. It is an interactive experience centre based on the Swachh Bharat Mission which was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

"We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'," the Prime Minister said in an addressed to the gathering, adding that he was glad everyone, including the children, present followed social distancing norms and wearing masks, to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviour of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. India has received high praise from the international community for this and has set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow, the mission observed.

The mission is now in its second phase, aiming to take India's villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, with a strong focus on sustaining ODF status and ensuring solid and liquid waste management for all.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #India #Modi #Politics #Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra

