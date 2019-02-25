App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi inaugurates National War Memorial, pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Taking a jab at the Congress, the PM said "some people have played with the nation's security"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terror attack and said India's armed forces are the government's "top priority".

The PM was speaking at the inauguration of the National War Memorial.

"At this historical place, I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama and all those bravehearts who sacrifice themselves for protection of India," Modi said.

Speaking about the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) issue, Modi said Rs 35,000 crore had been distributed to ex-servicemen. "The salaries of soldiers have been increased by 55 percent while the Pension Budget is now over Rs 1 lakh crore," Modi said, adding that the government is taking care of all the needs of the veterans.

"Families of martyrs will also be eligible for pension... we have taken decision on women's role in our forces," Modi said, adding that for his government, the Army is top priority.

Taking a jab at the Congress, the PM said "some people have played with the nation's security".

Stating that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government neglected the Army, Modi said the country's soldiers wanted bulletproof jackets and had demanded over 1,86,000 jackets in 2009.

"In five years from 2009 to 2014, the bulletproof jackets were not bought for the Army," Modi said, adding that his government had bought more than 2,30,000 jackets for the Army.

In a similar vein, Modi also said the Congress does not want Rafale jets to come to India.

"Our government has honoured India's heroes... whether you remember Modi or not, our martyrs' sacrifice will always be remembered," Modi said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the war memorial will keep reminding Indians of the valour of soldiers. "We have waited several decades for this great day," Sitharaman had said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:50 pm

