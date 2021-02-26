English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says J&K will become winter sports hub

Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.

PTI
February 26, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports in the country.

Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.

"This is a step towards making India’s presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports,” he said in a virtual address.

"These Games will strengthen the resolve for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’. I am told the participation has doubled this year and it is a reflection of the inclination towards winter sports in the country,” he added.

The disciplines in Games include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Khelo India Games #Narendra Modi
first published: Feb 26, 2021 12:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.