PM Modi inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor, thanks Pak PM Imran Khan for understanding India's sentiment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for understanding the sentiment of India on the issue of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after inaugurating its passenger terminal building on November 9.

Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that will travel to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor, being thrown open days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in this Punjab district.

"The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought us immense happiness. I am fortunate that I am dedicating the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to the country today. The feeling that you all have at the time of 'Kar Seva' (free voluntary work done by Sikhs) is what I am feeling right now. I congratulate all of you, the entire country, and the Sikh brothers and sisters around the world," said the PM.

It will be easy to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib gurdwara after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Modi said at a gathering in Dera Baba Nanak.