PM Modi inaugurates International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

PM Modi also unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre here.

ITU is the United Nations' specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, it has a network of field offices, regional offices and area offices.

India signed a Host Country Agreement in March 2022 with ITU for establishment of an area office. The area office in India also envisaged to have an Innovation Centre embedded in it, making it unique among other area offices of ITU.