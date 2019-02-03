App
Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi inaugurates first-ever university in Ladakh

The Jammu region has four universities besides an IIT and an IIMC, while the Kashmir Valley has three universities and a National Institute of Technology.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3 launched University of Ladakh, the first-ever varsity in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu region has four universities besides an IIT and an IIMC, while the Kashmir Valley has three universities and a National Institute of Technology (NIT).

After the inauguration, Modi said Lakhah now has first cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi.

The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil, he said.

On December 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had approved the establishment of first university in the Ladakh region.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

