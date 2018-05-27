PM Modi inaugurates Digital Art Gallery of NHAI in Jakhauli, Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Digital Art Gallery of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at the toll plaza in Jakhauli village in Haryana. At the main entrance of the Gallery, Modi viewed the map of Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway (Eastern Peripheral Expressway) and saw how the KGP and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal would change the picture of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) area, an official release said.

Later, he went around the Digital Art Gallery where he was informed in detail about the journey right from the beginning of the construction work of the KGP Expressway till its completion using 3D technique.

These included acquisition of land for the Expressway, redressal of grievances related to farmers, beginning of ground work on the Expressway, strategy for the timely completion of work, technique used in the construction work, use of solar energy, plantation and benefits of the Expressway for the people of Delhi and other areas, the release said.

Secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Yudhvir Singh Malik, apprised the Prime Minister of the construction of the highway which has been completed in record 500 days as against the time limit of 910 days.

The Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway (Eastern Peripheral Expressway) has been constructed by NHAI and is expected to ease the traffic congestion in Delhi.

This is the country's first access control highway and the vehicles would be charged toll on the basis of distance covered, the release quoting Malik said. He said that arrangement of rain water harvesting has been made at every 500 meters on the both sides of this six-lane, 135-km-long highway. The entire highway is powered by solar energy, he added. The 36 famous monuments depicting India's rich culture and heritage such as India Gate, Gateway of India, Ashoka Pillar, etc. have been set up on both sides of this expressway. Eighteen displays have been prepared in the gallery in which all information concerning the construction of the highway has been incorporated.

The Prime Minister congratulated NHAI and engineers, officers, employees and workers engaged in the construction of Highway for their outstanding work, the release added.