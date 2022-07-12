English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata

    Narendra Modi also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

    The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Deoghar airport #India #Kolkata #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 02:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.