Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Construction Work Of Agra Metro Project Via Video Conferencing

The total length of the first phase of Agra Metro will be 29.5 km. Construction work is likely to get completed in five years at a cost of Rs 8,379 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Agra / Dec 7, 2020 / 12:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction of the Agra Metro Project via videoconferencing on December 7.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 cr which will be completed in five years.

Earlier, Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UMPRC) performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' at the proposed Taj East Gate Metro station site.

This project is spread across two corridors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city, the prime minister tweeted.

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries attended the event held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year.

It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra.

Earlier, on March 8, 2019, Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from ‘CCS Airport to Munshipulia’.
TAGS: #Agra Metro #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 7, 2020 12:18 pm

