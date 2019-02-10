PM Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's final leg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 inaugurated the last leg of the Chennai metro rail's blueline and declared six underground metro stations through video-conferencing.

In the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Modi flagged off Chennai Metro's passenger services.

The Prime Minister also laid a foundation stone for modernisation of Chennai International Airport, (Phase-II), a new integrated terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport, and a 100-bedded ESI hospital here. Modi also dedicated BPCL Ennore Coastal installation-- state-of-the-art and fully automated oil storage and distribution facilities, with a project cost of Rs 393 crore and a crude oil pipline from Chennai Port to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limted's Manali refinery.