App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's final leg

In the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Modi flagged off Chennai Metro's passenger services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 inaugurated the last leg of the Chennai metro rail's blueline and declared six underground metro stations through video-conferencing.

In the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Modi flagged off Chennai Metro's passenger services.

The Prime Minister also laid a foundation stone for modernisation of Chennai International Airport, (Phase-II), a new integrated terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport, and a 100-bedded ESI hospital here. Modi also dedicated BPCL Ennore Coastal installation-- state-of-the-art and fully automated oil storage and distribution facilities, with a project cost of Rs 393 crore and a crude oil pipline from Chennai Port to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limted's Manali refinery.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.