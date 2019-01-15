App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi inaugurates 13 km, two-lane Kollam bypass

The 13-km-long, two-lane bypass, with a project cost of Rs 352 crore, will cut the travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala and is expected to decongest the traffic in Kollam town.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially declared open the much-awaited Kollam bypass on National Highway-66 on January 15.

The 13-km-long, two-lane bypass, with a project cost of Rs 352 crore, will cut the travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala and is expected to decongest the traffic in Kollam town.

The bypass has three major bridges over the Ashtamudi Lake, with a total length of 1,540 metres.

Dedicating the bypass to the nation, Modi said only 56 percent of the rural habitat was connected with roads in the country when he came to power in 2014.

related news

"On the banks of the Ashtamudi lake, I sense the recovery from the (August, 2018) floods. But we will have to fight harder. I congratulate you all on the completion of the bypass," he said.

"In our country, we often see many infrastructure projects getting stalled after inauguration. A huge amount of public money goes to waste," the prime minister said, adding that he evaluated the development projects and engaged in meetings with all departmental secretaries and state chief secretaries.

"Some projects get delayed for more than 20-30 years. It is a crime towards the common people," he said.

The prime minister said foreign tourist arrivals went up in the country from 70 lakh in 2013 to one crore in 2017, adding that foreign exchange earned due to tourism went up from USD 18 billion to USD 27 billion in the said period.

"India was among one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world in 2017," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government had fulfilled the development promises made to the prime minister when it came to power in the state.

"Now I can proudly say that Kerala has fulfilled the promise given to the prime minister when we came to power. All these developments are for the welfare of the people," he said.

This was the prime minister's third official visit to Kollam.

Modi's first visit to the district was in December 2015, when he had unveiled the statue of former Kerala chief minister R Sankar.

He had also visited Kollam in April 2016, hours after the Puttingal fire tragedy that claimed over 100 lives.

Modi, who earlier arrived at Thiruvananthapuram in a special plane, was welcomed by Kerala Governor Justice (retd) P Sathasivam, Vijayan, officials and other leaders.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.