PM Modi in Singapore LIVE: India committed to ease of doing business with ASEAN countries

Jun 01, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi visits NTU, interacts with students
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
Lord Buddha's message of peace and compassion has connected us all. We have all been through war and we have seen peace. I am here to urge all to take this path. Thank you all.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
If we have to succeed, we must build bridges of respect. They must encourage trade not strategic competitions. Differences must not be allowed to become disputes.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
ASEAN is the region that will always guide India. We believe that our common prosperity and security will evolve through dialogue. Such an order in believe in integrity of all nations irrespective of size and strength. It should be based on the consent of all nations and not on the power of few. All nations should uphold the commitments that they make on global platforms. It is India's faith in multilateralism and its belief in the rule of law.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
We see growing internal insecurity and growing military expenditure. We see assertion of power. In the midts of all this, there are challenges that include terrorism. No nation can shape and be secure on its own. It is time that nations rise above their interests and join hands to fight these challenges. Earlier, ASEAN was a region of war and turmoil, yet it has overcome these challenges. I am convinced that ASEAN can encompass the broader region. Today we are being called to rise above divisions and work together. Inclusiveness, openness and ASEAN centrality and neutrality therefore lie at the herat of the Indo-Pacific region.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
Our 800 million youth knows that their future will be secure because of the ties in South East Asia. There is a shift in global power.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
We have more trade agreements in South East Asia than with any other. I paid my first visit to Indonesia. 90 nautical miles away but not 90 nautical parts apart. Then, I stopped at Malaysia to meet ASEAN's most senor leader, the Prime Minister of Malaysia.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
No other relationship in Asia has as India's relationship with China. Our trade is growing. I firmly believe that Asia and the world will have a better future if India and China work together with trust and confidence keeping in mind each other's interests.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
Beyond east and south east Asia, our partnerships are strong and growing. India's relationship with Russia are special.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
South East Asia is our neighbour through land and sea. We are growing economical and political ties. With ASEAN we have become strategic partners. Our ties with Japan, from economic to strategic, has been transformed.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
The Indian Ocean has shaped much of its history. It now carries 90% of our trade and is the lifeline of global commerce. It now bears shipd of major powers. ASEAN alone accounts for 20% trade. In the Indian ocean region, our relationships are becoming stronger. We are also building maritime security. We are enhancing a cooperative agenda and ensuring global transit routes remain peaceful and free for all.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
Singapore is India's gateway to the east. Its an alliance between the lion city and the lion nation. Over the past three decades, we have restored our relations in the region. Oceans have found their importance in India since pre-Vedic ages.
PM Narendra Modi delivers keynote address on Shangri-La dialogue:
Nowhere is it more apt to pursue this than in Singapore. When the oceans are open and the seas are secure, the rule of law prevails and the region in stable, the nations prosper as sovereign countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today planted at Singapore's prestigious Nanyang Technological University a fast-growing, evergreen Neem tree, a native to India which symbolises the partnerships for a sustainable future.
"A fast-growing, evergreen tree native to India, the Neem symbolises the flourishing of new ideas and partnerships for a sustainable future," read the plaque.
– PTI
Modi calls the notion "disruption makes destruction" incorrect
"In the wake of depletion of natural resources, new technology will help in evolving new alternative ways for human race to sustain. New technology can and will help in finding ways for natural energy," he said.
"Every new innovation looks like a disruption in the beginning. Technology driven society helps in countering social divide," he added.
Modi said the notion that disruption makes destruction was not correct. "Technology has to be affordable and user-friendly", he said, adding that a technology-driven society breaks social barriers.
– PTI
Modi says India and China contributed to 50% of the world's GDP for 1600 years
Citing a report by an American university on the economic development of 2,000 years, Modi said that India and China contributed to 50 percent of the world GDP for 1,600 years. "It is only the last 300 years where we find the dominance of the western world," he said.
"If we can overcome our internal problems, this interconnected world that we have if we can transform that into opportunities in the service of humanities for peace and for harmony then we together can make a huge contribution".
– PTI
Modi calls for combining innovation with human values to resolve challenges Participating in a dialogue titled 'Transforming Asia through Innovation' at Singapore's prestigious Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Modi said that skills for the digital age, creating adequate jobs in the age of digital reception, agricultural productivity, water, pollution, rapid and mass urbanisation, climate change, building sustainable infrastructure and protecting the blue economy were some of the common challenges facing humankind.
He added,"These challenges require collaboration among governments, universities and laboratories. Policy interventions are important, a lot of finance would be needed given the scope and magnitude. We need innovation and technology to address these challenges," he said. –PTI
PM Modi gives Padma Shri award to former Singaporean diplomat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over the Padma Shri award, one of India's highest civilian awards, to former Singaporean diplomat Tommy Koh.
Koh is among the ten ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) recipients of the prestigious award this year.
Modi presents replica of 6th Century Buddhagupta stele to Singapore PM Lee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong a replica of 6th century Buddhagupta tele that bears Sanskrit inscriptions in Pallava script, and symbolises the transmission of Buddhism from India to Southeast Asia.The original Buddhagupta Stele is currently housed at the Indian Museum, Kolkata.
PM Modi visits NTU, interacts with students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised on the need of innovation in every sphere of life as he visited Singapore's prestigious Nanyang Technological University(NTU) and interacted with students there.
During his visit to the university, six agreements were signed to strengthen academic and industry partnerships between NTU and leading Indian universities and institutions.
Click here to read the full story.
