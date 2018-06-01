PM Modi in Singapore Highlights: India committed to ease of doing business with ASEAN countries

Highlights from PM Modi's keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue:

# Singapore is our springboard to ASEAN. It has been for many centuries a gateway for India to the broader east.

# Oceans have an important place in Indian consciousness since pre-Vedic times. Maritime trade has flourished in India since the time of Indus Valley Civilisation.

# The Indian Ocean carries 90 percent of India’s trade and energy sources.

# SAGAR – which means ‘ocean’ in Hindi, stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region.

# Through ASEAN, India’s ties with South East Asia and beyond have strengthened.

# India’s first strategic partnership with Russia has matured to be special and privileged.

# Indo- United States strategic partnership shares a common vision of a prosperous Indo Pacific region

# India and China share a multilayered relationship. They are the world’s two most populous countries and the fastest growing economies. Both nations are ensuring a peaceful border.

# Our mission is to transform India where we sustain a growth 7.5 to 8% per year and 800 million youth know that their future is secured.

# ASEAN is a platform where nations can rise above geographical divisions and work as a whole.

# Our sea lanes will be the pathways to prosperity and peace. We will be able to come together to prevent maritime crimes, preserve marine ecology, protect against disasters and prosper from blue economy.

# Competition is normal, but contests must not turn into conflicts; and differences must not be allowed to become disputes.