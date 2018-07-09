PM Modi in Noida: Samsung factory one of the world's largest phone factories

Live now
Jul 09, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
A look at Samsung's facilities
PM Modi and South Korea President Moon Jae-In expected to inaugurate factory
Factory capacity expected to double
This blog will keep track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurating the Samsung factory in Noida. It is slated to be the largest mobile factory in the world. Catch all the latest updates here.
A look at Samsung's facilities
The comapany two manufacturing plants — one in Noida and the other in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. It also has five Research and Development centres, and one design centre in Noida, According to an IANS report, they currently employ over 70,000 people.
PM Modi and South Korea President Moon Jae-In expected to inaugurate factory
The facility covers 35-acres of Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae are expected to land together at a helipad adjacent to the factory to officially inaugurate the factory.
Factory capacity expected to double
The factory was announced by the techonology giant in June last year. It announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant at the time. Its capacity, earlier at 67 million smartphones, is now expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones.
This blog will keep track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurating the Samsung factory in Noida. It is slated to be the largest mobile factory in the world. Catch all the latest updates here.