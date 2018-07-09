App
Jul 09, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi in Noida LIVE: Samsung factory one of the world's largest phone factories

This blog will keep track of the Prime Minister inagurating the Samsung factory in Noida, slated to be one of the largest mobile factory in the world. Catch all the latest updates here.

highlights

  • Jul 09, 12:05 PM (IST)

    A look at Samsung's facilities
    The comapany two manufacturing plants — one in Noida and the other in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. It also has five Research and Development centres, and one design centre in Noida,  According to an IANS report, they currently employ over 70,000 people.

  • Jul 09, 12:04 PM (IST)

    PM Modi and South Korea President Moon Jae-In expected to inaugurate factory
    The facility covers 35-acres of Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae are expected to land together at  a helipad adjacent to the factory to officially inaugurate the factory.

  • Jul 09, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Factory capacity expected to double
    The factory was announced by the techonology giant in June last year. It announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant at the time. Its capacity, earlier at 67 million smartphones, is now expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones. 

  • Jul 09, 11:43 AM (IST)

Sections
