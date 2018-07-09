PM Modi in Noida highlights: PM, South Korean president begin a tour of the factory

Live now
Jul 09, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi are in the Metro while on their way to the Samsung plant in Noida
Moon Jae-in says he is committed to raise Korea's relations with India
A look at Samsung's facilities
PM Modi and South Korea President Moon Jae-In expected to inaugurate factory
Factory capacity expected to double
This blog will keep track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurating the Samsung factory in Noida. It is slated to be the largest mobile factory in the world. Catch all the latest updates here.
PM Narendra Modi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in cut the ribbons and inaugurate Samsung's largest plant in Noida.
India and Korea have complementary strengths and both the countries will be helpful to each other in every way. Standing at the Noida plant, I think of the way India and Korea first met, all those years ago with dynamic civilisations. Now, we will create an IT civilisation for both the countries.
This plant and what it represents will go down in the history of bilateral relations of India and Korea: President Moon Jae-in
The expectations placed by Indians and Koreans have increased with us setting up the biggest plant in India. With the completion of this plant, there will be more jobs for Indians. Over 2,000 more jobs will be created. I hope smartphones produced by this plant are exported to more countries, strengthening cooperation between other countries: President Moon Jae-in
In every corner of this plant, we can feel the passion and pride of many people. Samsung now has the number one market share for two consecutive years in India: President Moon Jae-in.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is addressing the gathering in Noida.
More than 1 crore mobile phones will be made in this new unit of Samsung. 30 percent of this will be exported. This will empower India's economy. With the help of South Korea's technological expertise and India's manufacturing expertise, we will boost our countries' economies with this plant: PM Modi in Noida
We invite trusted global brands like Samsung to be a part of the new Indian business culture. In the past four years, the number of mobile manufacturing factories has gone up. This has given employment to over 4 lakh youth. Over 70,000 people were given jobs by Samsung alone: PM Modi
Transactions worth Rs 41,000 crore have been done through BHIM app in June alone. The launch of BHIM app in other countries and RuPay cards will help in Indian empowerment as well as boost Make in India project: PM Modi
PM Modi says, "Samsung is a world leader in technology today. India is using 40 crore smartphones, 32 crore people are using broadband technology. Internet data is available for cheap. Fibre network is reaching rural areas."
This manufacturing unit is a point of pride for me, Inda, Uttar Pradesh and Samsung.This Rs 5,000cr deal will not only make Samsung's business relations with India strong but also strengthen India's ties with South Korea: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi addresses the gathering in the Samsung factory inauguration event in Noida.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement, "The Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi traveled in Delhi Metro's Blue Line today with President of South Korea Mr Moon Jae-in. They boarded the Metro train at Mandi House Metro station at around 4:36 pm and travelled upto Botanical Garden Metro station, leaving the station at 5:02 pm. They traveled with Tokens in a normal train with passengers. There was no delay on blue line due to this movement."
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath addresses the event in Noida. PM Modi, South Korean President in attendance.
The comapany two manufacturing plants — one in Noida and the other in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. It also has five Research and Development centres, and one design centre in Noida, According to an IANS report, they currently employ over 70,000 people.
The facility covers 35-acres of Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae are expected to land together at a helipad adjacent to the factory to officially inaugurate the factory.
The factory was announced by the techonology giant in June last year. It announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant at the time. Its capacity, earlier at 67 million smartphones, is now expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones.
