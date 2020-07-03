PM Modi in Ladakh: Here are the key highlights of his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited Ladakh to take stock of the security position and meet the soldiers stationed along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) amid simmering tensions between India and China.

Tensions between the two countries had intensified after a violent face-off between the troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. India had lost 20 Army personnel, while the Chinese had suffered casualties too.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's address to the soldiers today:

# The bravery of the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India’s strength.

# PM Modi paid his tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley face-off.

# Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace, he said.

# We are the people who pray to the same flute-playing Lord Krishna, who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'.

# Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

# We have increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times, PM Modi said.