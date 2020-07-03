App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi in Ladakh: Here are the key highlights of his speech

While paying his tributes to the soldiers martyred during the Galwan Valley face-off, PM Modi asserted that the age of expansionism is over, and that this is the age of development

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited Ladakh to take stock of the security position and meet the soldiers stationed along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) amid simmering tensions between India and China.

Tensions between the two countries had intensified after a violent face-off between the troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. India had lost 20 Army personnel, while the Chinese had suffered casualties too.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's address to the soldiers today:

Close

# The bravery of the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India’s strength.

related news

# PM Modi paid his tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley face-off.

# Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace, he said.

Read Also: In Pics | PM Narendra Modi visits Ladakh, reviews ground situation at LAC

# We are the people who pray to the same flute-playing Lord Krishna, who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'.

# Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

# We have increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times, PM Modi said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #India #India China border news #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.