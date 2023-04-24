 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi in Kochi for two-day Kerala visit

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Monday for a two-day visit to Kerala during which he will be attending several programmes and also meet with senior church leaders.

Modi will land at INS Garuda naval air station in Kochi around 5 pm and from there travel as part of a roadshow to Sacred Heart College Grounds.

Security has been tightened along the route of the roadshow with 2,060 police personnel being deployed in the city as part of the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

At the college ground, the PM will address a public meeting and also interact with the youth as part of the 'Yuvam 2023' programme.