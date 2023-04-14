 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi dedicates NE's first AIIMs, three new medical colleges in Assam

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Narendra Modi was received at the airport by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, before departing for the first programme of the day at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati at Changsari in Kamrup (Rural) district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the first AIIMS in the North East, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore, to the nation.

The super-speciality hospital will provide healthcare not only to people in Assam but also to other northeastern states.

He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals with 24 undergraduate departments in the three medical colleges will start with 100 annual MBBS student intake, taking the total MBBS student intake to 1500 in Assam.