App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh; dedicates hi-tech command & control centre to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation the Integrated Command and Control Centre set up at Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation the Integrated Command and Control Centre set up at Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh.

The centre will control and monitor online water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and Internet infrastructure (data centre), under one roof.

The monitoring of Naya Raipur city will also be carried out from the facility.

The command and control centre will be managed through a GIS (geographic information system) platform, where residents can register their complaints regarding service dysfunction through helpline numbers, an official here said.

Earlier Modi arrived at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur this morning on a day-long visit to the state and directly proceeded to Naya Raipur.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Raman Singh while inaugurating the command and control centre.

Modi inspected the centre and also interacted with local school children present there.

He will later go to Bhilai by IAF helicopter and dedicate the expanded and modernised project of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant to the nation, the official said.

He will also address a public meeting at Jayanti stadium in Bhilai, he added.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 11:56 am

tags #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Raman Singh

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.