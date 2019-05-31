App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov

The two leaders held deliberations on diversifying cooperation for the mutual benefit of citizens of both the nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 held wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov who was in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

"Getting down to work after the oath-taking ceremony...PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging talks with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic," the prime minister's office tweeted.

The two leaders held deliberations on diversifying cooperation for the mutual benefit of citizens of both the nations, it said.
tags #India #Politics

