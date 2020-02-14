App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi holds talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI2_14_2020_000034B)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI2_14_2020_000034B)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held extensive talks on Friday exploring ways to deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.

Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007.

Officials said the talks covered entire expanse of bilateral ties including in areas of trade, investment and education.

Close

Sousa is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

In the morning, the Portuguese president was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind will meet the visiting president on Friday evening and host a banquet in his honour. Sousa will also travel to Maharashtra and Goa during his visit.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa #Narendra Modi

