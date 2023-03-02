 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Giorgia Meloni was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as she arrived here on a state visit.

PM Narendra Modi receives PM GiorgiaMeloni of Italy in a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is PM Meloni’s first visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni here on Thursday and exchanged views on taking the multi-faceted bilateral ties forward.

Meloni was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as she arrived here on a state visit.

Later, Modi greeted Meloni before commencing the bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House.

"An expansive agenda covering political, trade & economic, defence, science & technology, energy, health, consular and cultural spheres awaits," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.