you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi holds roadshow in Ranchi

Thousands of people, including BJP workers, stood beside both sides of the road in the 2.5 km stretch from the Birsa Munda Airport to Birsa Chowk here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow here on April 23 evening to strengthen the BJP's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand which is ruled by his party.

Thousands of people, including BJP workers, stood beside both sides of the road in the 2.5 km stretch from the Birsa Munda Airport to Birsa Chowk here. Women, children and elderly people cheered Modi and showered petals as the prime minister stood in an open vehicle and waved at them. He got down at Birsa Chowk and offered floral tributes at the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda. BJP supporters waved the national tricolour and party flags as Modi's motorcade slowly moved ahead. "I stood on a tool to have a clear look at Modi who looked very confident," said Lalita Kerketta, who owns an eatery along the route taken by the prime minister.

A small girl, who came with her parents, said, "I too had a clear view of our prime minister." After the road show, Modi reached Raj Bhavan where he will stay the night, a BJP leader said.

Modi will address a rally at Lohardaga in the state at 11 am tomorrow.

BJP's Sanjay Seth has been pitted against Congress candidate and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay in Ranchi Lok Sabha seat. Ramtahal Choudhary, five-time BJP MP, has quit the party and filed nomination as an independent from Ranchi after being denied ticket. Ranchi goes to poll on May 6.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

